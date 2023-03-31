Rousuck's Review: Adam Rapp's "The Sound Inside" at Everyman

It's time again for a visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom each week with her reviews of the Maryland regional stage. Today she spotlights playwright Adam Rapp's emotionally suspenseful 2018 drama, The Sound Inside, in a new production at Baltimore's Everyman Theatre.

Directed by ET's Founding Artistic Director Vincent Lancisi, Rapp's Tony-nominated play explores how two writers confront life-and-death issues, in their work and in their real lives. Beth Hylton stars as writing professor Bella Lee Baird, and Zach Powell plays her student protege, Christopher Dunn.

The Sound Inside continues at Everyman Theatre until April 2. Click the show link for more information.

Beth Hylton and Zack Powell, in Everyman Theatre's production of "The Sound Inside." :(photo credit: Kiirstn Pagan Photography)

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.