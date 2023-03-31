© 2023 WYPR
Rousuck's Review: Adam Rapp's "The Sound Inside" at Everyman

By J. Wynn Rousuck,
Tom HallTeria RogersRob Sivak
Published March 31, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT
2023.03.04_TheSoundInside_EverymanTheatre-195.jpg
Zack Powell and Beth Hylton in Everyman Theatre's production of Adam Rapp's "The Sound Inside." (Photo credit: Kiirstn Pagan Photography)

It's time again for a visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom each week with her reviews of the Maryland regional stage. Today she spotlights playwright Adam Rapp's emotionally suspenseful 2018 drama, The Sound Inside, in a new production at Baltimore's Everyman Theatre.

Directed by ET's Founding Artistic Director Vincent Lancisi, Rapp's Tony-nominated play explores how two writers confront life-and-death issues, in their work and in their real lives. Beth Hylton stars as writing professor Bella Lee Baird, and Zach Powell plays her student protege, Christopher Dunn.

The Sound Inside continues at Everyman Theatre until April 2. Click the show link for more information.

2023.03.04_TheSoundInside_EverymanTheatre-805.jpg
Beth Hylton and Zack Powell, in Everyman Theatre's production of "The Sound Inside." :(photo credit: Kiirstn Pagan Photography)

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years.
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
