-
February 13 marks eleven years since the passing of Lucille Clifton, the former Poet Laureate of Maryland. Sidney Clifton, one of Lucille Clifton's…
-
2020 has been a year for the record books. And thankfully, it's also been a year filled with good books as many of us have turned to turning pages as a…
-
In a year when peoples' lives have been turned upside down by coronavirus many readers have found solace in science fiction. Science fiction has long been…
-
What would it be like if people like Ida B. Wells, Tracy Chapman, Phillis Wheatley, Meshell Ndegeocello, and Bessie Smith were able to talk, dance, drive,…
-
The late author Octavia Butler cemented her status as an Afrofuturist icon by using science fiction to center the complexities of African-American…
-
Rep. John Lewis lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on July 17, 2020. He was 80 years old. As the nation mourned Lewis, the comic book community also…
-
The acclaimed poet Stanley Plumly passed away in April of this year, succumbing to cancer at the age of 79. Mr. Plumly was a distinguished professor of…
-
On this episode of The Weekly Reader, we review a pair of novels about lives derailed by violence and how split second decisions sometimes have long…
-
After receiving nearly 5,000 entries this year, we have a winner! Meet the virtuosic talent who won over this year's panel of judges.
-
Rafael Alvarez reads a work of fiction that’s become something of a holiday tradition here at WYPR. Alvarez' short story “Aunt Lola” is a tale about the…