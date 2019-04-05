 House Overrides Veto of Bill Creating Oyster Sanctuaries | WYPR

House Overrides Veto of Bill Creating Oyster Sanctuaries

By 32 minutes ago

Credit Rachel Baye

The House of Delegates voted along party lines Friday to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a bill prohibiting oyster harvesting in five Chesapeake Bay tributaries — Harris Creek, the Little Choptank River, the Tred Avon River, the St. Mary’s River and the Manokin River.

The bill is a top priority for House Speaker Michael Busch, who sponsored it.

During floor debate, House Environment and Transportation Committee Chairman Kumar Barve cited a recent study that found that oyster populations in the Chesapeake Bay are one percent of what they were before the area was colonized.

“Not all sanctuaries are equal, and these five are especially vital,” Barve said. “If they fail over the next five, 10, 15 years, the other 46 sanctuaries and the entire Chesapeake Bay will be in jeopardy.”

In his veto letter, Hogan said the bill ignores a compromise reached by a workgroup that studied ways to restore oyster populations in the Bay. He accused lawmakers of yielding to environmentalist lobbyists.

“When a diverse group of volunteer citizens and scientists reach a consensus and their hard work is thrown out by legislative interference, future efforts will face a chilling effect,” he wrote. “This bill is bad policy, is bad for our watermen—and worst of all—is bad for the Chesapeake Bay.”

Hogan’s office also highlighted letters he received from watermen who said they would be hurt by the change.

The Senate is also expected to override the veto before the General Assembly adjourns for the year on Monday night.

Tags: 
Oyster Sanctuaries
Oyster Restoration
Oysters
Environment
Chesapeake Bay
State Politics
Governor Larry Hogan
Gov. Larry Hogan
Larry Hogan
Governor Hogan
Hogan
veto
Maryland General Assembly 2019
General Assembly
Michael Busch
Mike Busch
WYPR News

Related Content

Oyster Restoration: It's Easier Said Than Done

By Pamela D'Angelo Jan 21, 2019
Pamela D'Angelo

  

Ten years ago, President Obama issued an executive order requiring Maryland and Virginia to restore oyster populations, decimated by disease, over-harvesting and pollution, to tributaries of the Chesapeake Bay by 2025.

But that has been easier said than done, according to state and federal scientists meeting in Newport News, Va.

Oysters and Dead Zones: A New Experiment

By Ben Spier Apr 27, 2018
Ben Spier

It’s known that oysters are not only a favorite delicacy, but also incredibly beneficial to their habitats because of their water-purifying powers. In fact, a typical adult oyster can purify up to 50 gallons of water a day.

But now, Maryland scientists wonder whether the bivalves can serve another purpose: to break up oxygen-starved “dead zones” plaguing the Chesapeake. And they’ve started an experiment in the Severn River, just north of the Route 50 bridge to test the idea.

A solution to oyster shell shortage?

By Pamela D'Angelo Feb 20, 2018
Pamela D'Angelo

It’s an old Chesapeake tradition, paving driveways, decorating gardens and the bases of rural mailboxes with oyster shells. But it may give way to a different purpose; helping to restore the Chesapeake’s decimated oyster population. Here’s why.

Oyster shells are just the thing an oyster farmer needs to spread across three or four acres of leased bottom in a Chesapeake tributary to form a bed for baby oysters to attach themselves and grow. But shells are hard to come by (see: tradition and decimated population), and expensive; $3 to $4 a bushel. And that’s where homeowners like Jeff and Lisa Duffy come in.

How Too Much Fresh Water Can Hurt the Bay

By Sep 14, 2018
BelindaMarie pix via Flickr

After one of the wettest summers on record—Baltimore received more than two-and-a-half times the normal rainfall from June 1 to August 4 this year—we’re into hurricane season. And although Hurricane Florence may not be as bad for Maryland as originally predicted, it’s still expected to add to the state’s rainfall total.

That’s another surge of fresh water in a Chesapeake Bay that already is feeling the effects of all that rain.

Oysters (Encore)

By May 1, 2018
The National Aquarium

A longtime staple of our region’s maritime industries, oysters are more than just a briny snack. They play a critical role in the health of the Chesapeake region’s aquatic ecosystems, including the Inner Harbor. Take a listen to learn more. 

Bay Communities Look to Forests to Mitigate Floods, Fires of Climate Change

By Pamela D'Angelo Mar 27, 2019
The Nature Conservancy

On the lower Eastern Shore, just south of Snow Hill, they’re cutting down trees to try to resurrect historical swamps that were drained hundreds of years ago to create farm fields and tree plantations.

Those trees are slowly being replaced by Atlantic White Cedar, a tree that once thrived in the swamp. Draining the swamp led to floods and fires. But replacing the original trees will help restore the swamp, explains Deborah Landau, a conservation ecologist with the Nature Conservancy.

At the Mouth of the Bay, a City Seeks Resilience

By Pamela D'Angelo Mar 11, 2019
Pamela D'Angelo

Newmarket Creek flows from Newport News, Va., through nearby Hampton where nuisance flooding caused by rising tides and sinking lands has created problems for more than one homeowner.

Since 2008, the city of Hampton has been looking at ways to live with water. City officials recently brought experts together for a week-long workshop and a community meeting at the Hampton Coliseum to look at innovative ways individuals, neighborhoods and the city can manage flood risk during storms and adapt to become more resilient to rising waters and sinking lands.

Maryland Senate Passes Ban on Foam Plates, Cups

By Mar 5, 2019
Wikimedia Commons

  

The state Senate voted Tuesday to ban the sale of foam food and beverage containers. If the measure passes the House, Maryland would be the first state to pass a statewide ban on the products.

The ban covers expanded polystyrene cups, plates, takeout containers and egg cartons.