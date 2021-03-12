Oyster Restoration

-
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott names two new members of his cabinet. Baltimore County caps charges from third-party food delivery services to help…
-
The Oyster Recovery Partnership has been picking up oyster shells from restaurants, bars and even landfills around Maryland for 10 years, part of a…
-
Ten years ago, oyster aquaculture was barely a blip on the chart of Maryland’s seafood industry. Today, it’s expanded to include entrepreneurs who harvest…
-
The House of Delegates voted along party lines Friday to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a bill prohibiting oyster harvesting in five Chesapeake Bay…
-
Ten years ago, President Obama issued an executive order requiring Maryland and Virginia to restore oyster populations, decimated by disease,…