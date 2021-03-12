-
Shaneka Henson was sworn in on Thursday to the Maryland House of Delegates, where she occupies the seat held by House Speaker Michael Busch until he died…
-
The race for speaker of the House of Delegates has narrowed. Speaker Pro Tem Adrienne Jones announced at a press conference Friday that she is dropping…
-
State Democratic Party Chairwoman Maya Rockeymoore Cummings issued a warning this week: When the House of Delegates elects a new speaker on Wednesday,…
-
Mike Busch, Maryland’s long time Speaker of the House of Delegates, was eulogized at his funeral yesterday as an outstanding Marylander, a dedicated…
-
The late Maryland House Speaker Michael Busch arrived at the State House Monday for the last time. Busch died on April 7 at the age of 72.A Maryland State…
-
The funeral for Michael Busch, the longest serving speaker of Maryland’s House of Delegates, has been scheduled at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, at St. John…
-
The General Assembly wrapped up its 439th session Monday night in Annapolis, and for the first time since 2003, Michael Busch wasn’t overseeing the House…
-
The General Assembly voted Monday to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a bill prohibiting oyster harvesting in five Chesapeake Bay tributaries — Harris…
-
Statements of grief and sympathy at the death of House Speaker Michael Busch came quickly from both sides of the political aisle and all around the…
-
The death Sunday of Michael Busch, Maryland's longest serving Speaker of the House of Delegates, has cast a pall over Maryland’s General Assembly as it…