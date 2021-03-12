-
In the world of climate related bills, it’s not often you hear of a legislative hearing that draws minimal opposition, or where labor and environmental…
-
The Chesapeake Bay isn’t in as good a shape as it was two years ago, but it’s not because of pollution. That’s according to the Chesapeake Bay…
-
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott names two new members of his cabinet. Baltimore County caps charges from third-party food delivery services to help…
-
The Oyster Recovery Partnership has been picking up oyster shells from restaurants, bars and even landfills around Maryland for 10 years, part of a…
-
Ten years ago, oyster aquaculture was barely a blip on the chart of Maryland’s seafood industry. Today, it’s expanded to include entrepreneurs who harvest…
-
Just in time for the Fourth of July weekend, EPA’s Chesapeake Bay Program has pronounced the bay’s blue crab stocks stable, not overfished and not in…
-
NewsMenhaden are fish near the bottom of the Chesapeake Bay food chain. They’re good for crab bait and they’re pursued on an industrial scale by Omega Protein…
-
Despite record rainfall washing pollution and debris into the Chesapeake Bay last year, the bay’s health continues to improve.Sure, it took a little dip…
-
The House of Delegates voted along party lines Friday to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a bill prohibiting oyster harvesting in five Chesapeake Bay…
-
On the lower Eastern Shore, just south of Snow Hill, they’re cutting down trees to try to resurrect historical swamps that were drained hundreds of years…