Baltimore County Schools race to secure more PPE ahead of a return to classrooms next month. Maryland lawmakers edge closer to approving significant bills…
Governor Hogan announces new high-visibility efforts by Maryland State Police to enforce COVID-19 compliance. City Council President-Elect Nick Mosby…
The head of Baltimore City Schools says so far, so good on the opening of more than two dozen schools this week. Governor Hogan says, no, Covid-19 is not…
The rise in Covid-19 cases prompts Governor Hogan to tighten restrictions. State workers say they're not properly equipped for telework. The City Council…
As COVID-19 case numbers continue to climb in Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday that the state will spend an additional $70 million dollars in…
A spike in COVID-19 cases across the state prompts some jurisdictions to once again tighten restrictions, including Baltimore City. Baltimore County…
Theaters and concert venues can open beginning Friday at 5 p.m., just in time for Labor Day Weekend. Gov. Larry Hogan announced that change Tuesday with…
Gov. Larry Hogan announced yesterday that all of Maryland’s public schools should plan for in-person learning this fall. The announcement comes just days…
Applications for mail-in ballots go out to Marylanders on August 24th, but Governor Hogan still insists that all polling places be open on Election Day.…
Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh sent a letter to Gov. Larry Hogan today, asking him to extend and expand on eviction protections. The letter…