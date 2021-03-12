COVID vaccine

-
Acting Maryland Health Secretary Dennis Schrader tells WYPR's Tom Hall that the state-run vaccination site at the Baltimore Convention Center is prioritizing city residents for shots.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced plans to add six state-run mass vaccination sites, spread across the state.
Maryland residents 60 or older will be eligible for vaccines next week.
As Maryland continues its efforts to vaccinate residents against COVID-19, one of the most vulnerable groups clamoring for protection from the virus is residents who experience some form of homelessness or housing insecurity.
Howard County is expanding mobile COVID-19 vaccinations as part of its strategy to reduce vaccine inequity. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced…
News“I really believe that if they (the federal government) deliver on what they say they're going to deliver that April is going to look a heck of a lot different than March.” Gov. Larry Hogan
Under Phase 1B of the state’s guidelines, Marylanders with intellectual or developmental disabilities are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. But…
In the wake of criticism about low vaccination rates among minority communities, Gov. Larry Hogan has announced a new “vaccine equity operations plan” to…
Maryland is set to launch an online portal for all of its COVID-19 mass vaccination sites in March. Acting State Health Secretary Dennis Schrader made the…
Gov. Larry Hogan defended the state’s distribution process for the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, arguing that Maryland is not getting enough doses from the…