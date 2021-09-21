Podcast released every Monday, excerpts will air weekly on WYPR’s Morning Edition, Thursdays at 6:45 & 8:45 a.m

A new WYPR series where you ask the questions, you choose the stories we cover, and you can even join us on the journey to find the answers.

What’s got you curious about Baltimore, the region, and its people? Is there a local mystery that’s always left you scratching your head? Veteran WYPR journalist Aaron Henkin is reporting to a new assignment editor: You. And together, you’ll find some answers, or at least learn something new along the way.

The Maryland Curiosity Bureau is a new model of public-powered investigative journalism, with stories as sweeping as listeners’ curiosity.

