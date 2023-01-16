Why Is Lacrosse Such A Big Deal In Maryland?

In the world of competitive lacrosse, Maryland is a powerhouse. It’s home to NCAA championship teams, national tournaments, the USA Lacrosse headquarters, and the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame and Museum. But why? How did the sport originate, and what made it such a phenomenon in Maryland?

Coppermine Lacrosse Club players (and sisters) Emma, Maya, and Carla Stromberg, with their dad, Coach Matt Stromberg (photo credit Aaron Henkin / WYPR)

Native American Lacrosse Club coaches (and brothers) James and John Simermeyer (photo credit Aaron Henkin / WYPR)

USA Lacrosse archivist Joe Finn stands in front of a wall honoring National Lacrosse Hall of Famers (photo credit Aaron Henkin / WYPR)

This episode, we meet:

Emma, Maya, and Carla Stromberg, Coppermine Lacrosse Club players

Matt Stromberg, Coppermine Lacrosse Club coach

Joe Finn, Archivist at USA Lacrosse

John and James Simermeyer, Native American Lacrosse Club coaches

Carol Samuels, former US Women’s Lacrosse Team player and retired coach