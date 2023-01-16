Why Is Lacrosse Such A Big Deal In Maryland?
In the world of competitive lacrosse, Maryland is a powerhouse. It’s home to NCAA championship teams, national tournaments, the USA Lacrosse headquarters, and the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame and Museum. But why? How did the sport originate, and what made it such a phenomenon in Maryland?
This episode, we meet:
Emma, Maya, and Carla Stromberg, Coppermine Lacrosse Club players
Matt Stromberg, Coppermine Lacrosse Club coach
Joe Finn, Archivist at USA Lacrosse
John and James Simermeyer, Native American Lacrosse Club coaches
Carol Samuels, former US Women’s Lacrosse Team player and retired coach