What’s Happening With Community Schools in Maryland?

What exactly are community schools? How are they funded? How are they different? And how well do they work? Maryland is spending almost 4 billion dollars a year to convert public schools to the community school model, and Baltimore Banner reporters Hallie Miller and Kristen Griffith join Aaron to visit some community schools and see how it’s going for students and their families.

In this episode, you’ll hear from:

Cheryl Brooks, Principal at Berkshire Elementary School

Malik Sollas, Community School Liaison at Berkshire Elementary School

Heather Chapman, Vice President of Neighborhood Zones, United Way of Central Maryland

Kelly Oglesbee, Community Schools Program Manager, United Way of Central Maryland

Michelle Gross, Family Center Director at Benjamin Franklin High School