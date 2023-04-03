© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maryland Curiosity Bureau logo 1400 1400
The Maryland Curiosity Bureau

What’s Happening With Community Schools in Maryland?

By Aaron Henkin
Published April 3, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
berkshire elentary classroom square.jpg
Lisa Steck's third grade class enjoys a pizza party at Berkshire Elementary School on March 3, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

What exactly are community schools? How are they funded? How are they different? And how well do they work? Maryland is spending almost 4 billion dollars a year to convert public schools to the community school model, and Baltimore Banner reporters Hallie Miller and Kristen Griffith join Aaron to visit some community schools and see how it’s going for students and their families.

In this episode, you’ll hear from:

Cheryl Brooks, Principal at Berkshire Elementary School

Malik Sollas, Community School Liaison at Berkshire Elementary School

Heather Chapman, Vice President of Neighborhood Zones, United Way of Central Maryland

Kelly Oglesbee, Community Schools Program Manager, United Way of Central Maryland

Michelle Gross, Family Center Director at Benjamin Franklin High School

Tags
The Maryland Curiosity Bureau Maryland Curiosity BureauWYPR PodcastPodcast CentralCommunity SchoolsEducationThe Blueprint for Maryland's Future
Aaron Henkin
Aaron creates and produces original radio programs and podcasts for WYPR. His current project is The Maryland Curiosity Bureau. Aaron's neighborhood documentary series, Out of the Blocks, earned the 2018 national Edward R Murrow Award. His past work includes the long-running weekly cultural program, The Signal, and the Smithsonian Folkways Recordings series, Tapestry of the Times. Aaron's stories have aired nationally on NPR's Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
See stories by Aaron Henkin