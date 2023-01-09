Who Will Play My Piano?

The neighborhood post reads like the opening lines of a short story. “Although I love music, I don’t play, and my Steinway is silent. If by chance anyone knows of a good pianist who would like to come over to practice or play, or even do a nice soiree with guests, please let me know. I am only interested in classical music. No jazz, no pop, no ragtime, God forbid.” Dr. Robert Fiscella owns an antique Steinway that belonged to a renowned European pianist, his late friend, Agi Jambor. This episode, we find an answer to Dr. Fiscella’s question, and we learn the story of Agi Jambor, with the help of Baltimore Banner reporter Tim Prudente.

An undated photo of pianist Agi Jambor

In this episode we hear from:

Dr. Robert Fiscella

Baltimore Banner reporter Tim Prudente

Agi Jambor's nephew in Budapest, Robert Schiller

Agi Jambor's great niece in London, Frances Pinter, who published Jambor's memoir, Escaping Extermination

Concert pianist Sarah Cahill

Concert pianist and composer Wendel Patrick