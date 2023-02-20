© 2023 WYPR
Why Is Baltimore’s Bus System Such A Mess?

By Aaron Henkin
Published February 20, 2023 at 5:00 AM EST
bus square, Ulysses Muñoz, The Baltimore Banner.jpg
An MTA bus rolls through Patterson Park in East Baltimore. (Photo credit Ulysses Muñoz, The Baltimore Banner)

When Charlie moved to Baltimore, her goal was to commute to work on a bus. It seemed like a reasonable plan. But it’s turned into a logistical nightmare. For Charlie, the bus system has proven to be unreliable, convoluted, and bewildering. Other cities can run a dependable bus service, so why can’t Baltimore? WYPR’s Aaron Henkin and Baltimore Banner reporter Hallie Miller ride along with Charlie this episode and try to figure out what’s gone wrong, and why.

In this episode, we hear from:

Bus rider Charlie Amiot

Brian O’Malley and Danielle Sweeney of Central Maryland Transportation Alliance

Jed Weeks of Bikemore

Bakari Height, Transit Equity Organizer with The Labor Network for Sustainability

Aaron creates and produces original radio programs and podcasts for WYPR. His current project is The Maryland Curiosity Bureau. Aaron's neighborhood documentary series, Out of the Blocks, earned the 2018 national Edward R Murrow Award. His past work includes the long-running weekly cultural program, The Signal, and the Smithsonian Folkways Recordings series, Tapestry of the Times. Aaron's stories have aired nationally on NPR's Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
