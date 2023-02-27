Why Don’t Baltimore City Schools Have School Buses?
Ask MTA administrators and transit activists, and you’ll get the same answer: No idea. It’s just been that way forever. This episode, we find a fifty-year-old archival newspaper article that reveals some clues, and we hear from present-day student commuters about how well the system is working out for them today.
This episode, we hear from:
MDOT MTA Administrator Holly Arnold
Student bus commuters Isabelle, Imani, and Na’im
Ruth Farfel and Kwane Wyatt of The Fund for Educational Excellence