Nonprofit picking up the pieces after Hampden’s historic Castle building fire

Officials are still investigating what caused a three-alarm fire that tore through Hampden’s historic Castle building on Monday, leaving heavy damage and uncertainty for the tenants who called it home.

The fire gutted part of the roof and blackened the upper floors of the landmark on Keswick Road and 34th Street.

The building houses several businesses, including the Community Law Center . The nonprofit has occupied the building’s second floor for 39 years, providing free legal services to groups and residents in Baltimore’s most marginalized neighborhoods.

Executive Director Amy Petkovsek was back at the site Tuesday, carrying framed pictures from her smoke-damaged office.

“We were able to get in this morning and see what might be salvageable,” she said. “There’s a lot of water, smoke and other damage. But there are definitely some historical items, some personal mementos, some things that are salvageable.”

Petkovsek said it’s been a difficult year for nonprofits and called the blaze another setback. The Law Center is accepting donations through its website to help rebuild and continue its work.

Jeremy Stine said he learned about the blaze when his landlord texted him Monday night. When he got home, fire trucks blocked his street.

“The fire looked a lot worse last night,” he said while walking his dog. “You can still see how bad the roof is burned, but the structure seems intact.”

Stine noted this was the second fire in Hampden within a week.

According to The Baltimore Banner, several fires have ripped through the neighborhood over the past year, with an alleged arsonist now in custody.

Authorities continue to urge people to avoid the area as cleanup and the investigation continue.