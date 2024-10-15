Two people killed in 5-alarm fire that damaged multiple homes in North Baltimore

Two people were killed in a five-alarm fire in North Baltimore early Tuesday that affected at least eight rowhomes and drew a large response from the Baltimore City Fire Department.

Fire Department spokesman John Marsh said the two people were found after a “methodical search” of the scene in the 3400 block of Keswick Road.

The identities of the two people were not immediately released Tuesday afternoon. It’s not known whether they were home when the fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. and engulfed multiple residential buildings. No firefighters were injured, Marsh said.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner:

