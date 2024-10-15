© 2024 WYPR
Two people killed in 5-alarm fire that damaged multiple homes in North Baltimore

The Baltimore Banner | By Lillian Reed
Published October 15, 2024 at 4:52 PM EDT
Baltimore City firefighters mop up a five-alarm blaze that affected multiple rowhomes in North Baltimore. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)
Jerry Jackson
/
The Baltimore Banner
Baltimore City firefighters mop up a five-alarm blaze that affected multiple rowhomes in North Baltimore.

Two people were killed in a five-alarm fire in North Baltimore early Tuesday that affected at least eight rowhomes and drew a large response from the Baltimore City Fire Department.

Fire Department spokesman John Marsh said the two people were found after a “methodical search” of the scene in the 3400 block of Keswick Road.

The identities of the two people were not immediately released Tuesday afternoon. It’s not known whether they were home when the fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. and engulfed multiple residential buildings. No firefighters were injured, Marsh said.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner:
Two people killed in 5-alarm fire that damaged multiple homes in North Baltimore

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
Tags
The Baltimore Banner fireBaltimore Fire DepartmentBaltimore City Fire Department
Lillian Reed
See stories by Lillian Reed
