Fire at historic Hampden ‘castle’ building contained

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Darreonna Davis
Published November 11, 2025 at 9:01 AM EST
Baltimore City Fire Department crews respond to a fire at West 34th Street and Keswick Road in the Hampden neighborhood Monday evening. (Wesley Lapointe for The Banner)
Wesley Lapointe
/
The Baltimore Banner
Baltimore City Fire Department crews respond to a fire at West 34th Street and Keswick Road in the Hampden neighborhood Monday evening. 

A three-alarm fire at a historic Hampden building that houses several small businesses was contained shortly after 6 p.m. Monday, the Baltimore City Fire Department said.

No injuries were reported and no residents were displaced, officials said, though multiple businesses may be affected by the fire.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner:
WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
