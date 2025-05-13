2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Dozens displaced by 7-alarm fire at West Baltimore warehouse

The Baltimore Banner | By Darreonna Davis,
Tara LynchCody BotelerClara Longo de Freitas
Published May 13, 2025 at 9:01 AM EDT
Baltimore firefighters battled a fire at a warehouse at 2205 W Lanvale Street in West Baltimore Monday evening. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)
Jerry Jackson
/
The Baltimore Banner
Baltimore firefighters battled a fire at a warehouse at 2205 W Lanvale Street in West Baltimore Monday evening.

Firefighters have contained a massive warehouse blaze in West Baltimore that displaced dozens of nearby residents and disrupted morning train commutes.

The fire is now contained to the original building, Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson John Marsh said Tuesday. At least 50 firefighters remain at the warehouse, which is near the intersection of Edmondson Avenue and North Bentalou Street.

There is still “deep-seated fire” in multiple locations, Marsh said, and firefighters continue to chase hot spots. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner:
Dozens displaced by 7-alarm fire at West Baltimore warehouse

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
Tags
The Baltimore Banner fireBaltimore City Fire Departmentfirst respondersWest Baltimore
