Dozens displaced by 7-alarm fire at West Baltimore warehouse

Firefighters have contained a massive warehouse blaze in West Baltimore that displaced dozens of nearby residents and disrupted morning train commutes.

The fire is now contained to the original building, Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson John Marsh said Tuesday. At least 50 firefighters remain at the warehouse, which is near the intersection of Edmondson Avenue and North Bentalou Street.

There is still “deep-seated fire” in multiple locations, Marsh said, and firefighters continue to chase hot spots. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner:

