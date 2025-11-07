Fire in Baltimore’s Remington neighborhood forces evacuations

Baltimore firefighters are tackling a blaze in a commercial building in the city’s Remington neighborhood Friday afternoon.

No injuries were reported.

BCFD is currently on the scene of an active fire at the 400 block of W 23rd Street. Crews are working diligently to contain the blaze and ensure the safety of all individuals involved. Please avoid the area and updates will be provided as they are available. pic.twitter.com/NDpzSTxTQV — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) November 7, 2025

Flames could be seen going through the roof of the building off the 400 block of West 23rd Street near its intersection with Hampden Avenue, with smoke from the blaze visible throughout the city. Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution. Fire chief James Wallace told reporters 23 people in total were evacuated to a nearby church, and will be allowed back into their homes once the area is deemed safe. Wallace expects it will take the rest of the day before firefighters have total control of the fire.

Residents are urged to avoid the area. MTA’s LocalLink 94 Fort McHenry bus route is being detoured around the fire, so delays are possible.

The fire is also near Baltimore Public Media’s studios. Out of an abundance of caution non-essential personnel were evacuated. On-air operations were not affected.

The building where the fire took place is a two-story building that houses a woodworking business, and a toy or textile making company according to Wallace. He said initial findings show the fire started outside the building, and was swept inside by high winds blowing through the area. There is a fear that the roof of the building will collapse, so firefighters are staying outside of it.