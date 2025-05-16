Baltimore residents look to reclaim Preakness as track nears major rebuild

The 150th running of the Preakness Stakes on Saturday marks the end of an era for Baltimore’s Pimlico Race Course.

As plans move forward , Baltimore residents and community leaders are reimagining what it means to host the second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown in their backyard — and how the neighborhood around it should benefit.

Derrick Chase, now in his 50s, is a co-founder of AfroPeak , a cultural event launched to make Preakness weekend feel more inclusive. He grew up within walking distance of Pimlico but said the event never felt accessible for people like him.

“My memory really is wondering what was going on on the other side, and if I am honest, feeling like whatever was going on on the other side I wasn't a part of it,” Chase said. “We looked at the Preakness as an opportunity to make a few coins carrying the beers and the coolers of the white attendants that were coming from far and vast.”

In just four years, AfroPeak has grown from 150 invited guests to more than 2,500 attendees. Chase and his co-founder, Larien Finney, see the event as part of a broader effort to reshape the Preakness experience.

“We wanted to represent not just Black excellence, but excellence at a high level,” Finney said. “From the decor, the culinary selections — Slutty Vegan, Carolina Kitchen, Island Cuizine — to a curated cigar lounge. When you walk in, it’s a really high-level experience.”

That premium experience costs $250.

Finney and Chase acknowledged the price may not be accessible for everyone, but said many locals are hungry for something new and are willing to pay for something that feels like it belongs to them.

Wambui Kamau / WYPR The Black professional community gathered for a Preakness-themed happy hour at a rooftop in East Baltimore earlier this week.

At a pre-race rooftop happy hour hosted by alumni associations of historically Black colleges and universities, attendees dressed in derby attire. Lenita Tribble, a data scientist and lifelong Baltimore resident, said she’d rather spend that money locally.

“We are looking introspectively to find things for us to do in our own backyards, where we live, work and play, instead of having to spend our dollar in other places that don't necessarily represent us or feel like home,” Tribble said.

Yolanda Jiggetts, CEO of Park Heights Renaissance, said Pimlico’s redevelopment is just one piece of ongoing efforts in the area. Affordable housing along with a new Enoch Pratt Free library branch and CC Jackson Park expansion are some of the investments coming online.

NHP Foundation and Henson Development, recently opened the doors to a new 100-unit senior multifamily building.

“Believe me, it is a place that you want your parents to live,” Jiggetts said. “It has top notch finishes, green space. So you know, there's a lot going on.”

When the Preakness returns in 2027, 10% of annual profits will be allocated to the community. While the funds remain uncommitted, residents have no shortage of ideas. Some have suggested a guaranteed income program for struggling families. Others want to see a grocery store, better roads or youth programs in the area.

Lisa Budlow, CEO of CHAI, a community based organization in northwest Baltimore took a measured approach regarding the community impact grant. She said the track must be redeveloped successfully first and generate actual profits.

“It is a very exciting concept that there should be profits,” said Budlow. “We're hoping and expecting that profits will come back to the community in perpetuity. So the community has their eye on that, very much.”

Whatever happens, Pastor Michael Gaines of Manna Bible Baptist Church said the funding would do a lot of good. He said rebuilding Pimlico will stir the local and regional economy.

“Reviving racing at Pimlico is good. It will create jobs. It will reconnect. If the design and work that's being done is done right, it will reconnect the community, and, we'll see a significant benefit from it,” said Gaines.

He hopes the investment won’t just bring new buildings — but renewed life for a neighborhood long left behind.