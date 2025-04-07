Maryland is changing course — again — on how it manages the struggling sport of thoroughbred horse racing, eliminating a state panel that has been overseeing a massive transition in the industry.

The Maryland Thoroughbred Racetrack Operating Authority, created by the state in 2023, will suddenly dissolve years earlier than originally contemplated. A provision tucked into the state budget bills during final negotiations zaps the authority, shifting its responsibilities to the state’s stadium authority and its economic development arm.

The racetrack operating authority has been overseeing the transition of the industry from a heavily subsidized but privately run sport into an industry that will eventually be largely managed by the state.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Maryland abruptly eliminates authority that had overseen Pimlico transition

