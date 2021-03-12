-
Lawmakers couldn’t agree last year on how to keep the Preakness Stakes horse race from leaving Pimlico Race Course in Northwest Baltimore. But on Friday,…
A plan to redevelop the historic Pimlico Race Course in Northwest Baltimore and Laurel Park racetrack in Anne Arundel County is making its way through the…
More details emerged Monday night on the campaign to win approval of the $375 million deal to shore up Maryland’s horse racing industry. It would include…
Bernard C. “Jack” Young kicked off his first week as acting Baltimore mayor by lobbying the Maryland General Assembly to kill a bill that could direct…
Maryland’s General Assembly heads into the last full week of its 90-day session with a number of issues yet to be resolved, including legislation that…
In an effort to "preserve" the Preakness Stakes' Baltimore location, Mayor Catherine Pugh filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against the Stronach Group to seize…
It was probably difficult to see on television Saturday, what with all that fog and mist that enveloped Pimlico, but a few seconds after Justify won the…
Mayor Catherine Pugh offered an update Thursday on her estimated $110 million plan to redevelop the blighted Park Heights neighborhood, which abuts…
Maryland’s horse industry, once thought to be on life support, has rebounded. And at places like the Yearling show in Timonium, where year-old…
There was no shortage of enthusiasm from the hardy band of mostly local folk of a certain age in the Pimlico clubhouse last Saturday. They spent Kentucky…