Black Eyed Susan Preakness Fashion Contest awards up to 30 silhouettes

The outfits are on full display this afternoon at Pimlico and competition is in the air. While the horses are the main event, at the Black Eyed Susan Stakes and The Preakness itself, the fashion is always a big part of the draw.

From vibrant, floral dresses to tall, expressive hats, the Friday before Preakness is a day where many come to flaunt their best style. A crew of stylish fashionistas called the “Fashion Police” are out and about. In line with Preakness, and led by attendee Lana Rae, they are out searching for the best of the best fits to award them for their efforts.

“I'm in charge of finding the best dressed people,” Rae proclaims. “I've got about 30 prizes I'm giving out today and tomorrow for Preakness. We started out doing a fashion show and it kind of evolved. I'm just excited to see uniqueness and Baltimore.”

As the sun peeks through the clouds, attendees use the lanes in between the chair setups as their runways. The horses race by as cameras click and models strike a pose. Rae herself is silhouetted in a shimmering yellow dress with a dangling Black Eyed Susan hat. This type of competition feels like such an extension of the essence of Preakness and could become a tradition for years to come.