Baltimore City residents want to be heard over power line concerns too

Residents in Baltimore’s Remington neighborhood are pushing back against BGE’s plan to install an overhead transmission line. The utility must relocate an underground line to make way for Amtrak’s new Frederick Douglass Tunnel.

Construction is expected to start next year.

BGE spokesperson Nick Alexopulos said an aerial power line is the most cost-effective solution and would help keep customer bills down. He also noted that more than 90% of the transmission lines operated by BGE are overhead.

The project calls for six 140-foot masts.

But residents said the towers — which would be as tall as the Washington monument in Mount Vernon — would mar the city’s skyline.

Courtesy of Greater Remington Improvement Association Proposed transmission line

“Our community would be dampened by this new, gigantic overhead power system,” said Brian Welch, who has lived in the neighborhood for seven years.

One of the towers would be built on city-owned property.

Corey Jennings, who leads the neighborhood association, wants Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott to stop the project.

“Our mayoral administration needs to state that this is not good for the residents,” Jennings said. “We live in a dense urban core and these high-voltage power lines are going to be within a couple 100 feet of people's houses.”

Jennings pointed out that other power line projects — like the Maryland Piedmont Reliability Project — running through open land in suburban and rural parts of the state have drawn significant attention and pushback from government officials.

In comparison, he said, the lack of public discussion around the Remington project is disappointing.

Remington residents expressed frustration with BGE’s lack of public engagement and the feeling of being excluded from the process, saying it felt like the utility was pulling the wool over their eyes.

BGE said the project was presented to and approved by the Maryland Public Service Commission in accordance with all applicable regulatory requirements.

BGE has scheduled a community meeting for May 15 .

BGE representatives said they will also attend the Greater Remington Improvement Association’s community meeting later in the month.