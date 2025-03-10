Maryland PIRG warns about utility lobbying, saying it could affect your bill

Maryland lawmakers who regulate energy policy were treated to dinner at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse last year, raising concerns about the influence of utility companies on public decision-making. That’s according to a new report by the Maryland Public Interest Research Group (PIRG).

In that report, BGE and Pepco spent over $2 million lobbying on approximately 30 pieces of legislation in 2024. The group warns that this spending could give utilities disproportionate influence over policy decisions, potentially leading to higher energy bills for Marylanders.

“As regulated monopolies, utilities have a unique ability to advance their interests—higher rates and profits—through public policy,” said Emily Scarr, a senior advisor at Maryland PIRG, in a statement. “This dynamic makes utilities’ political actions more vulnerable to the perception of corruption. We need clear guidelines and robust transparency for these activities.”

In response, BGE and Pepco maintain that they follow all lobbying laws and do not pass political spending costs onto customers.

In a statement, BGE emphasized that, in accordance with Maryland Public Service Commission requirements, expenses related to lobbying and political advertising are excluded from rates and not recovered from customers.

“BGE supports and transparently adheres to all public reporting mandates,” said Nick Alexopulos, a BGE spokesperson. “This includes the state lobbying expenditure information used by Maryland PIRG in their report.”

Pepco echoed similar assurances, with Chuck McDade, a spokesperson for the utility, noting that Pepco complies with Maryland’s ethics laws, and all lobbying compensation is publicly disclosed by the Maryland State Ethics Commission .

Despite these reassurances, PIRG is urging policymakers to adopt stricter regulations and increase transparency to prevent potential conflicts of interest and safeguard consumers.