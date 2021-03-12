-
Maryland’s moratorium on utility shut-offs expires this weekend. But if you’re behind on utility bills, BGE says it’s not too late to get help, even if…
BGE has reported its customers have lost more than $25,000 to utility scammers this past month and that the company has received nearly 1,500 scam…
Maryland residents who are behind on their utility bills will start getting shut-off notices Oct. 1. And a moratorium on shut offs ends Nov. 15.Tamla…
BGE says it has completed the inspection of their gas and electric equipment serving the 4200 block of Labyrinth Road in Northwest Baltimore, the site of…