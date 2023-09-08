Coalition fights back against BGE’s rate hike proposal

A coalition comprised of consumer advocates, environmental activists and union members met at United Healthcare Workers East headquarters in Baltimore Thursday, in an effort to stop BGE’s rate hikes.

The coalition chanted that it was ‘ready to fight’ against the sole utility serving 1.3 million electric customers and 700,000 gas customers in Central Maryland. Freda Johnson, who works as a housekeeper at Johns Hopkins, said that a higher gas bill would interfere with other financial goals.

“I'm at the age where I should be able to retire,” said Johnson. “[Instead I’m] worried about how I'm going to pay my gas and electric bill.”

In its rate case, BGE said it is seeking a 5% increase to lay the foundation for the infrastructure work necessary for the State of Maryland to meet its net-zero emissions goal by 2045 .’ BGE said if the plan is approved, residential gas and electric customer’s monthly bills will increase by an average of $10.36 in each of the three plan years .

“These bills are already extremely high,” said Holly Ward, a geriatric nurse assistant. She is one of the residents who pushed back by writing letters to regulators at the Public Service Commission (PSC).

Wambui Kamau / WYPR (From L-R) City councilman, Zeke Cohen, a Democrat, is flanked by Marceline White, executive director of Economic Action Maryland.

Marceline White, executive director of Economic Action Maryland, urged attendees to issue comments and show up for the final hearing on BGE’s proposal, on September 20th.

“Think about the PSC, getting letters from every single person in this room,” said White. “It's a lot of power. They hear a lot from the big lobbyist. They hear a lot from the company. They don't always hear from everyday folks,” she said as people drafted emails on their phones.

Baltimore City Councilman Zeke Cohen, a Democrat, rallied the group to stay united as they take on ‘a corporate monopoly.’

“BGE can be beat. When we organize, when we stand up against large corporate power, we can win,” said Cohen to cheers and applause. “My job as City Councilman is to represent my constituents and what my constituents are telling me is we do not want to pay for their infrastructure upgrades. They have gotten enough from the city and that BGE should pay its own bills.”