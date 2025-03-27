Maryland federal judge extends restraining order allowing feds to keep jobs for longer

A federal judge in Maryland is extending a temporary restraining order blocking the Trump Administration from firing about 24,500 probationary federal employees.

The order was supposed to expire at 8 p.m. on March 27. Judge James Bredar of the U.S. District Court for Maryland extended the order until April 1 at 8 p.m.

As a result, those federal workers will remain employed by the government, at least for another five days, even as many are on administrative leave.

The court held a hearing on a possible nationwide preliminary injunction on Wednesday. However, Bredar wanted more evidence from both parties for the claims they were making. To give them and himself more time, Bredar said he will extend the restraining order.

“It became apparent there were important issues that had not been fully addressed in the parties’ brief,” Bredar wrote in Wednesday’s order. “Given the complex issues presented by this case and the condensed timing of argument and briefing, the court requires time to fully consider the parties’ positions and prepare its memorandum and accompanying order.”

On March 18, Bredar issued the temporary 14-day restraining order, which prohibited further layoffs and reinstated about 24,500 probationary federal employees.

Eighteen states and the District of Columbia sued the White House for irreparable harm due to the lack of notice from the federal government about the layoffs.

The states say they had to set up impromptu websites and provide unemployment benefits to the newly laid off workers.

States must be informed 60 days prior to reductions in force to prepare for mass unemployment, according to federal law.

The White House tried to appeal the order but was denied.

The Trump Administration says it is cutting jobs to reduce waste.

“We’re cutting down the size of government. We have to,” President Donald Trump said during a Feb. 27 cabinet meeting. “We’re bloated. We’re sloppy. We have a lot of people that aren’t doing their job.”

However, many critics say that the cuts cleave off large parts of the workforce without retaining the most talented and valuable.

In a handful of instances, the administration has had to backpedal layoffs after firing essential personnel.