Following sweeping cuts to Social Security Administration, a look inside the the beleaguered agency

The Social Security Administration provides $1.5 trillion in benefits for more than 73 million Americans. Social Security picks up 10,000 new beneficiaries every day. Last week, the agency announced it was cutting its workforce by 7,000 people.

Shelley Washington has worked at the agency, which is headquartered in Woodlawn, Maryland, for 35 years. He is Executive Vice President of Local 1923, which represents SSA workers. He joins Midday to discuss the mood inside SSA, and how wide-ranging cuts may disrupt benefits and services for Americans in need.