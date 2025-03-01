Gov. Moore announces five step plan for Maryland to hire fired federal workers

As more federal workers lose their jobs due to mass firings under President Donald Trump’s administration, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced a five step plan to support them.

His plan includes expanding the Maryland workforce assistance portal , hosting job fairs , streamlining hiring processes and helping laid off workers transition into second careers as teachers .

The governor believes these actions will help address the state’s teacher shortage, which currently has about 2,000 vacancies.

Speaking at a news conference in Annapolis Friday, Moore stressed the state can’t do it alone. “We need everyone to help us mobilize in this moment,” he said, urging nonprofit and private sector partners to get involved.

Moore also called on local governments to absorb the influx of workers.

Shortly after, Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier issued a statement announcing that the county will host its ‘first-ever pop-up career fair.’ The March 6 event — hosted by Baltimore County’s Office of Human Resources — will feature 15 county departments hiring for various positions .

Meanwhile, Republican leadership in Annapolis has proposed a hiring freeze on unfilled state positions as a cost-cutting measure, during a tough budget year. The proposal exempts critical positions in public safety, healthcare, and social services.

Governor Moore addressed the proposed freeze, stating that hiring should be based on need rather than partisan differences. He referenced the 18-month unemployment insurance wait time during the coronavirus pandemic, citing it as an example of poor staffing in state agencies.

U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen also spoke at the conference, mentioning he had recently learned that about 600 people lost their jobs at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

“These are the people who warn us about hurricanes, tornadoes, and tsunamis — they save lives with their work,” he said.

Van Hollen called the job cuts “absolutely disgraceful” and vowed to “save the country from this moment of peril.”

Jonathan Hairston, an army veteran, who was said he was wrongfully terminated in February, described the process as "cruel" and "heartless."

“I found out via email and had no opportunity to seek clarity before my employment abruptly ended,” said the former AI Adoption Specialist, adding that his role is critical for cyber security.

“It's a betrayal, but I refuse to let this define me. To those facing similar challenges, I say ‘keep fighting, speak truth and hold the system accountable.’”