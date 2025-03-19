2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

JHU begins layoffs in wake of federal funding cuts

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Scott Maucione
Published March 19, 2025 at 2:51 PM EDT
Gilman Hall, designed by Douglas Thomas, was the first major academic building. Based upon Homewood House, it began the tradition of Federal-style academic buildings on campus. Construction began in 1913, and the building was dedicated on May 21, 1915, and named for Daniel Coit Gilman, the first president of the university. Gilman Hall underwent a major 3-year renovation that was completed in 2010. Commonly referred to as "The HUT", the Hutzler Reading Room is open on a 24-hour basis during the academic year. Located in Gilman Hall, opposite the Eisenhower Library, the HUT occupies a central room in the oldest academic building on the Homewood Campus, featuring a high ceiling and beautiful stained-glass windows. It is well suited for group study, and contains a non-circulating collection of reference works, books, magazines and newspapers. A special science fiction and fantasy collection circulates for one-month periods. Gilman Hall exterior. Photo by Carol M. Highsmith, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.
Photographer: Carol M. Highsmith, Public Domain
/
Via Wikimedia Commons
Gilman Hall on the Johns Hopkins University campus in Baltimore.

Johns Hopkins University will lay off about 200 employees in May as part of a planned cost cutting measure related to concerns about the loss of federal grant funding spurred by the Trump administration’s attempt to clamp down on some government spending.

The university reported the planned layoffs to the Department of Labor. More than 100 will come from the Bloomberg School of Public Health’s Center for Communication Programs and about 130 will come from the JHU global health nonprofit Jhpiego.

“U.S. based employees are all being given at least 60 days of advance notice before the reductions or furloughs take effect, and we are providing comprehensive support with additional benefits, assistance, and resources to help employees navigate this transition and explore new opportunities,” JHU spokesman Doug Donovan said in a statement. “For international employees, we will be complying with local employment laws.”

JHU President Ron Daniels announced last week that the school’s aid groups will lay off about 2,000 employees.

“We can confirm that the elimination of foreign aid funding has led to the loss of 1,975 positions in 44 countries internationally and 247 in the United States in the affected programs,” Donovan said. “An additional 29 international and 78 domestic employees will be furloughed with a reduced schedule. Johns Hopkins is immensely proud of the work done by our colleagues in Jhpiego, the Bloomberg School of Public Health, and the School of Medicine to care for mothers and infants, fight disease, provide clean drinking water, and advance countless other critical, life-saving efforts around the world.”

The Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency initiative effectively gutted USAID earlier this year through layoffs and by freezing grant funding.

The moves made JHU reconsider how it will move forward with its programs.

On Tuesday night, a federal judge in Maryland granted a preliminary injunction on actions against USAID.

“The court finds that Defendants’ unilateral actions to shut down USAID likely violated the United States Constitution,” said Judge Theodore D. Chuang of the U.S. District Court in Maryland.

The White House plans on appealing the decision.
Tags
WYPR News Johns Hopkins Universityfederal fundingTrump administrationjobs
Scott Maucione
Scott is the Health Reporter for WYPR. @smaucionewypr
See stories by Scott Maucione
Related Content
Load More