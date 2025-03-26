‘We came to call the names’: officials and families remember Key Bridge collapse victims

A group of elected officials and the families of the six victims who lost their lives when the Francis Scott Key Bridge toppled, exactly one year ago, gathered near the site in remembrance.

The ceremony, attended by federal, state, and local officials, took place facing the remnants of the collapsed bridge.

Officials expressed their condolences to the families, praised first responders, and emphasized the importance of community unity.

“What happened on March 26, 2024 is and will always be a tragedy beyond words,” said Gov. Wes Moore, who at times comforted the families in Spanish. “There is little I can say to truly be the balm for the pain that you feel.”

The six men who lost their lives in the collapse were Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, Carlos Daniel Hernandez Estrella, Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, Miguel Angel Luna, Jose Mynor Lopez and Maynor Yasir Suazo Sandoval are the six men who were killed in the collapse.

Julio Cervantes survived.

Pastor Lora Hargrove, who gave the invocation, honored the victims with a moving tribute.

“We came to call Alejandro's name. We came to call Carlos’ name. We came to call Jose's name. Oh, we came to call the names. We came to call Miguel and Maynor and Dorlian. We call their names because their names hold meaning and memory,” Hargrove said.

Carmen Luna, the wife of Miguel Angel Luna, was expected to speak at the event. Instead, Maria Martinez, a Special Secretary for the Governor’s Office spoke on her behalf.

“She had intended to be here. She's a very strong woman, but today was incredibly difficult for her, and she's reflecting and being with her husband in spirit at this time,” Martinez explained.

In addition to expressing gratitude for the community’s support, Luna also called for a thorough investigation into the bridge collapse. Several lawsuits have been filed seeking damages from the ship’s owners.

Last week, the National Transportation Safety Board said the Maryland Transit Authority failed to conduct critical tests on the bridge.

Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld said demolition of the remaining bridge structure will happen later this year. The bridge is expected to reopen in the fall of 2028.