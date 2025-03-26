Marking one year since the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge
1 of 5 — YE Top Photos Global 2024
The container ship Dali rests against the wreckage of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge on the Patapsco River, on March 27, 2024, as seen from Pasadena, Md.
Alex Brandon / AP
2 of 5 — Maryland Bridge Collapse
A cargo ship is stuck under the part of the structure of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after the ship hit the bridge Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Baltimore, Md.
Steve Helber / FR171958 AP
3 of 5 — Maryland Bridge Collapse
The fallen Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore is pictured Sunday, March 31, 2024, where divers assisted crews with the complicated and meticulous operation of removing steel and concrete.
Mike Pesoli / ap
4 of 5 — Maryland Bridge Collapse
The collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge lays on top of the container ship Dali, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Baltimore.
Matt Rourke / AP
5 of 5 — Maryland Bridge Collapse
A boat moves past a still-standing section of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Wednesday, June 12, 2024.
Mark Schiefelbein / AP
One year ago today, Baltimore was forever changed.
A cargo ship that had lost power struck the Key Bridge in Baltimore, collapsing the nearly 50-year-old bridge in just seconds.
Six construction workers who were patching potholes on the bridge were killed.
WYPR news is marking the anniversary with an audio montage of what happened that day.
Listen at the top of the article.