Marking one year since the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Matt Bush
Published March 26, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
The container ship Dali rests against the wreckage of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge on the Patapsco River, on March 27, 2024, as seen from Pasadena, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
1 of 5  — YE Top Photos Global 2024
The container ship Dali rests against the wreckage of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge on the Patapsco River, on March 27, 2024, as seen from Pasadena, Md.
Alex Brandon / AP
A cargo ship is stuck under the part of the structure of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after the ship hit the bridge Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Baltimore, Md. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
2 of 5  — Maryland Bridge Collapse
A cargo ship is stuck under the part of the structure of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after the ship hit the bridge Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Baltimore, Md.
Steve Helber / FR171958 AP
The fallen Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore is pictured Sunday, March 31, 2024, where divers assisted crews with the complicated and meticulous operation of removing steel and concrete. (AP Photos/Mike Pesoli)
3 of 5  — Maryland Bridge Collapse
The fallen Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore is pictured Sunday, March 31, 2024, where divers assisted crews with the complicated and meticulous operation of removing steel and concrete.
Mike Pesoli / ap
The collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge lays on top of the container ship Dali, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
4 of 5  — Maryland Bridge Collapse
The collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge lays on top of the container ship Dali, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Baltimore.
Matt Rourke / AP
A boat moves past a still-standing section of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. Federal, state, and local officials held a news conference to mark the full reopening of the Port of Baltimore following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in March. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
5 of 5  — Maryland Bridge Collapse
A boat moves past a still-standing section of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Wednesday, June 12, 2024.
Mark Schiefelbein / AP

One year ago today, Baltimore was forever changed.

A cargo ship that had lost power struck the Key Bridge in Baltimore, collapsing the nearly 50-year-old bridge in just seconds.

Six construction workers who were patching potholes on the bridge were killed.

WYPR news is marking the anniversary with an audio montage of what happened that day.

Listen at the top of the article.

Matt Bush spent 14 years in public radio prior to coming to WYPR as news director in October 2022. From 2008 to 2016, he worked at Washington D.C.’s NPR affiliate, WAMU, where he was the station’s Maryland reporter. He covered the Maryland General Assembly for six years (alongside several WYPR reporters in the statehouse radio bullpen) as well as both Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties. @MattBushMD
