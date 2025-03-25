Survey finds Baltimore residents still feeling impacts of Key Bridge collapse

Baltimore-area residents are still feeling the impact of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse one year after the disaster, according to a new study from Johns Hopkins University.

More than 60% of people living within three miles of the collapse reported that their lives are still disrupted from the collapse. That could mean anything from businesses losing money to taking longer to get to a doctor appointment due to traffic.

About 40% of people living 15 miles away said they still felt their lives were disrupted by the disaster.

The disruptions also cut across multiple parts of society.

“We found that there was no difference at all between demographic groups,” said Mac McComas, a co-author of the study and program manager of JHU’s 21st Century Cities Initiative. “This really speaks to the fact that the impact of the collapse was widespread, touching people of all income and education levels, all races and people who were employed, unemployed and retired.”

McComas also serves on the WYPR Board of Directors.

Residents had mixed reviews of local, state and federal response to the bridge collapse, the survey found.

Most residents felt the government did a fair or moderate job helping people impacted by the collapse.

Only about 30% felt the government did a good or very good job.

However, residents do have faith in the plans to rebuild the bridge. About 90% of respondents said they feel the government will rebuild the bridge, but a majority feel it will take longer than four years to build.

The rebuild is slated for completion in fall 2028 and is expected to cost about $2 billion.

The Maryland government unveiled the plan for the bridge last month.

The JHU study was conducted by surveying 934 city residents and 558 county residents.

“The collapse was akin to a natural disaster striking the city, causing unexpected disruptions to people’s lives and well-being,” McComas said. “As with a natural disaster, it is important to know the extent to which people are impacted in the aftermath and whether certain populations are impacted more than others.”

JHU plans to do follow up surveys on the collapse’s impact.