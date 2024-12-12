Baltimore City DOT Director is latest exit from Scott administration

Corren Johnson has resigned from her post as director of the Department of Transportation effective immediately, according to an announcement sent out by the mayor’s office Thursday.

The city’s transportation department times traffic lights, repairs roads and traditionally maintains the underground conduit system — maintenance of that 700-mile utility system was largely shifted to the Baltimore Gas and Electric Company during a controversial deal in 2023 in which Johnson provided oversight.

“I would like to thank Director Johnson for her dedication and commitment to the City of Baltimore and our residents,” said Mayor Brandon Scott in a statement.

Johnson oversaw the DOT for 16 months before her abrupt departure Thursday. Before she was confirmed to the post in July 2023, she led the department as the interim director.

Scott did not give a reason for her leaving but in an unrelated news conference Thursday afternoon said the city was moving in a different direction and that Johnson “decided to move on.” Scott said there was no “bad blood” between the two and that he did not think it would take the city long to find a new director.

The department’s chief administrative officer Veobia Akilo will serve as interim director. In a statement Scott said he is “confident that Interim Director Akilo will continue to advance our shared vision for improving the delivery of city services and building a more efficient, equitable Baltimore."

Sources have reportedly told The Baltimore Banner that the search for Johnson’s replacement is already underway.