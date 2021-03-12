Baltimore City Department of Transportation

-
Baltimore City’s Department of Transportation is in shambles, according to an audit released today.An audit from the 2016—2017 fiscal year found that the…
Baltimore City Council gave preliminary approval Monday night to a measure that would create a $20 million trust fund aimed at affordable housing. The…
Baltimore has abandoned its troubled BikeShare program in favor of electric scooters and bikes. The city is launching a six-month pilot program with the…
Two months ago Mayor Catherine Pugh said Baltimore’s Department of Transportation would begin in June to crack down on drivers who let themselves get…
Baltimore drivers could soon be getting fines for “blocking the box.” That’s getting caught in the middle of an intersection when the light changes and…