© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Healthcare
Healthcare coverage from WYPR is made possible by support from GBMC HealthCare.

Firearms continue to be leading cause of death for children and teens

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Scott Maucione
Published September 12, 2024 at 4:04 PM EDT
FILE - In this June 27, 2017, file photo, a semi-automatic hand gun is displayed with a 10 shot magazine, left, and a 15 shot magazine, right, at a gun store in Elk Grove, Calif. California would be the first state to require gun owners to buy liability insurance to cover the negligent or accidental use of their firearms, if lawmakers approve a measure announced Thursday, June 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Rich Pedroncelli
/
AP
FILE - In this June 27, 2017, file photo, a semi-automatic hand gun is displayed with a 10 shot magazine, left, and a 15 shot magazine, right, at a gun store in Elk Grove, Calif.

For the third straight year gun violence is the leading cause of death for children and teens, according to a new study from the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions.

The report found that 2,526 children died from firearms through accidents, homicide or suicide.

The study looked at gun violence statistics from 2022. Since there is a delay in the data that is the most recent information on firearms.

“Gun deaths among kids and teens more than doubled since 2013,” said Cassandra Crifasi, the co-director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions. “About 70% of gun deaths are homicides among this group. It's pretty concerning.”

The study also found that gun violence disproportionately impacts children of color.

“Among Black youth aged one to 17, they have a gun death rate six times higher than their white counterparts, and the gun homicide rate for Hispanic and Latino kids and teens has increased by 70%,” Crifasi said.

Additionally, Black children and teens have a homicide rate 18 times higher than their white counterparts.

Baltimore has seen its fair share of gun violence among children.

In 2023, 12 children were killed by firearms in the city and 392 were injured, according to the Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence.

Crifasi said data is the first step to preventing violence.

“Understanding these trends allows to identify what's working,” Crifasi said. “Child access prevention laws or protection orders that might help us limit access to firearms in risky situations, but we first have to understand what the problem is so that we can see if we're making an impact moving forward.”
Tags
WYPR News gunsGun ViolenceYouthyouth violenceJohns Hopkins
Scott Maucione
Scott is the Health Reporter for WYPR. @smaucionewypr
See stories by Scott Maucione
Related Content
Load More