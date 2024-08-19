1 dead, 7 injured in East Baltimore shooting, according to police

Police said they believe multiple people fired shots during a gathering Sunday evening near a park in East Baltimore’s Oliver neighborhood, killing one and leaving seven others injured.

Officers responded around 8 p.m. to the 1300 block of Spring Street near Caroline & Hoffman Park and found the victims, who are between 22- and 45-years-old.

A 36-year-old man died while the other victims range from stable to critical condition, according to authorities.

Police said they found multiple guns at the scene of the shooting.

BPD is on scene of a mass shooting incident involving multiple victims in the 1300 block of Spring St. Media Staging area will be located in the 1300 block of Caroline St. More information will be shared as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/YlXroBvEcA — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) August 19, 2024

