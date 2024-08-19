© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

1 dead, 7 injured in East Baltimore shooting, according to police

The Baltimore Banner | By Adam Thompson, CBS Baltimore,
Cody Boteler
Published August 19, 2024 at 9:05 AM EDT
Baltimore Police said Sunday they were on the scene of a shooting with multiple victims in the Oliver neighborhood. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)
Kaitlin Newman
/
The Baltimore Banner
Baltimore Police said Sunday they were on the scene of a shooting with multiple victims in the Oliver neighborhood.

Police said they believe multiple people fired shots during a gathering Sunday evening near a park in East Baltimore’s Oliver neighborhood, killing one and leaving seven others injured.

Officers responded around 8 p.m. to the 1300 block of Spring Street near Caroline & Hoffman Park and found the victims, who are between 22- and 45-years-old.

A 36-year-old man died while the other victims range from stable to critical condition, according to authorities.

Police said they found multiple guns at the scene of the shooting.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: 1 dead, 7 injured in East Baltimore shooting, according to police

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
Tags
The Baltimore Banner ShootingGun ViolencegunsCrimeCriminal JusticeBaltimore City
Adam Thompson, CBS Baltimore
See stories by Adam Thompson, CBS Baltimore
Cody Boteler
See stories by Cody Boteler
Related Content
Load More