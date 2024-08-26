MONSE begins stabilization response following mass shooting in Oliver

Near the 1300 block of Spring Street in Baltimore’s Oliver neighborhood, community violence interrupters play basketball then pick up trash.

Baltimore police said they responded to multiple calls at 8:01 p.m. Sunday, August 18th. Once there, they found one dead and seven others injured.

On Monday, the Baltimore Police identified Anthony Martin, 36 as the man killed in the mass shooting. The seven victims ranging in age from 21 to 46, are in stable condition as of Monday afternoon.

“First let me offer condolences,” said Stefanie Mavronis, director of MONSE. “It was a terrible tragedy. Our prayers are with everyone impacted.” Mavronis spoke to reporters at a park across the intersection of North Caroline Street and East Hoffman Street.

For the next 45 days, MONSE— the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement— will lead city agencies and local groups to help residents heal from the incident. Step one, canvassing the area to assess community needs.

Directing that effort is Rick Fontaine Leandry, a Coordinated Neighborhood Stabilization Response (CNSR) Manager with MONSE. Leandry who resides near where the incident occurred said emotions are still raw.

“We had a loss of life. There is some trauma. There is some pain,” he reflected. "We have a lot of city agencies that offer love and care but it’s tailored to what the community tells us. We don’t just throw in a bunch of resources that they might not need. They tell us what they need and we connect them with that resource.”

Those resources include onsite therapy and programming from the Department of Health, ROCA, the Mayor's Office of African American Male Engagement and more. A MONSE spokesperson said those within the affected area can call 410-929-5488 for support.

Few details around the motive for the shooting have been released. Authorities are urging those with information to step forward. Those who wish to remain anonymous can give information through the Metro Crime Stopper tip line at 1-866-7-LockUp.###