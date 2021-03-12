-
The COVID-19 Vaccine Has Arrived. Now What?The first batch of COVID-19 vaccines have arrived at hospitals in Maryland and more are expected later this week. Now those hospitals are reckoning with…
-
The story passed down for generations was that the wealthy Quaker merchant Johns Hopkins was also an abolitionist. After he died in 1873, his…
-
The science journal Neuron published a paper in July on the underrepresentation of African Americans in brain research, specifically in genomic studies…
-
Mayor Jack Young announced Thursday morning a partnership with the Baltimore City Health Department, Johns Hopkins Medicine, the University of Maryland…
-
Legislation authorizing Johns Hopkins University to establish its own police force progressed in the state Senate on Wednesday.During the hour-long debate…
-
State lawmakers are set to consider Friday whether Johns Hopkins University should establish its own private police department, an effort that has been…
-
Race can be a major predictor of how healthy you are, and what diseases you’ll get, and how much money you’ll make—or not make—over the course of your…