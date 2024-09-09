Former Baltimore County coal plant site expected to become new waterfront park

The former site of a coal-fired power plant in eastern Baltimore County is set to become a new waterfront park.

Local, state and federal leaders gathered in Bowleys Quarter Monday to announce the purchase of 85-acres of land next to Carroll Island, where the Charles P. Crane Generating Station operated for over 50 years. The plant closed down in 2018, and was demolished by North Carolina developer Forsite in 2022.

Baltimore County council members voted unanimously last Tuesday to use $10 million of Maryland’s Program Open Space (POS) grants — plus nearly $3 million from the state and federal government — to fund the site’s park transformation.

“People talk a lot about how government doesn't work these days, but here's an example of government working together across party lines and in partnership with neighborhoods,” said Baltimore County councilman David Marks, who represents the area. “We stand here today confident that the marshes, forests and wildlife that makes the east side so special will permanently endure.”

Rick and Kathleen Kamman are the sixth generation to live at a farm next to the C.P. Crane plant. They said they’re both “thrilled” to see it becoming a park — especially for their grandchildren to enjoy.

“We looked out our bedroom window for 45 years and saw the power plant,” Rick Kamman said. “My older brother used to bring me fishing down here as a little kid. We used to spend many Saturdays fishing off the bridge that goes over to the island. So I have lots of memories of being here, and it’s a great spot to continue that.”

Forsite Chief Operating Officer Ryan Ford said the developer company will continue to own the rest of the 153-acre property, some of which will be used to hold battery storage facilities. Rick Kamman said he’s worried that will disturb the quiet.

“It's my understanding they can be a little noisy, and having lived with the drone of the power plant since 1980 when I moved here, it's nice to hear the peace and quiet at night,” he said.

Rick Kamman said he’s also disappointed that Forsite will not be removing some of the leftover debris from the power plant that still sits in the water. Ford said the material is “part of the waterway now” and shouldn’t be moved.

“But it’s a navigational hazard,” Kathleen Kamman said. “Especially as it starts to disintegrate. There are pilings that block off the bridge now, and as time goes on, they're starting to lean and come down.”

That extra metal would prevent certain recreational activities, she added, like kayaking around Carroll Island.

Baltimore County leaders said they will host public hearings with community members before setting on a final design and purpose of the park space. The opening date of the park is unknown as of right now.

Kathleen Kamman said she hopes the new space has walking and biking trails — and that it can be connected to nearby parks like Gunpowder Falls State Park and Seneca Creek. And she’s urging leaders to watch out for wildlife while they build.

“There are eagles and wild turkeys and foxes and coyotes and deer, lots of deer, just to name a few things,” she said.

Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger said regardless of specifics, the space will usher in a new era for the community.

“This property has been an eyesore for some years now, and before that, it produced dirty fossil fuels that contributed to the climate crisis we have on our hands today,” he said at the press event Monday. “This will be a complete reversal, transforming a site damaging our environment, and turning it into one that enhances it.”