Middle River power plant site in Baltimore County to become a park

When the C.P. Crane Generating Station was demolished two years ago, the implosion could be heard for miles. People gathered to watch its towers, long part of the Bowleys Quarters skyline in Middle River, come crashing down.

Baltimore County announced Monday it is planning on purchasing most of the 153 acre site and turning it into a county park.

Forsite Development, which currently owns the property, will keep some of it for what’s being called “low impact uses.”

The cost of the project is unknown, as according to the county, the terms of the agreement are still being negotiated.

The county, in a news release, said it plans to use money from Maryland’s open space program to help pay for it.

County officials believe a park at the Crane site could be part of a regional park network. It’s about six miles from Gunpowder Falls State Park.

In a statement, County Councilman David Marks, who represents White Marsh said, “This will not only preserve one of the most beautiful waterfront regions on the Eastside, but will lighten potential traffic and other activity along Eastern Avenue.”