Groundbreaking at Sparrows Point Park in Baltimore County

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and Department of Recreation and Parks officials joined community members to break ground for the new Sparrows Point Park Friday.

The park is a major milestone in the transformation of a portion of the former Bethlehem Steel Mill property into a sustainably designed and accessible 21st-century park. The nearly 22-acre site will be the first major new park in southeast Baltimore County in more than 20 years.

Laura Ray, president of the Edgemere-Sparrows Point Recreation Council said the park will fill a longstanding recreational gap in the area.

“It means a lot to us,” said Fay. “We're usually shipping our kids around to find space, packing them in and making them practice like all different crazy times and on top of each other. So this is going to be great for our kids.”

Shortly after taking office in December 2018, Olszewski worked with Tradepoint Atlantic (TPA) to adjust a previously-negotiated public infrastructure agreement to provide the County with a major parcel of accessible land for a new public park. County officials and Tradepoint Atlantic later selected the water-view site which TPA donated to Baltimore County in 2022.

“We are thrilled that this vibrant neighborhood hub will highlight Baltimore County’s rich industrial and cultural history while also ensuring families can make exciting new memories for generations to come,” said Olszewski. “We thank Tradepoint Atlantic for their generous support and Baltimore County’s Recreation and Parks professionals for their commitment to providing sustainable recreation opportunities in every neighborhood.”

Sparrows Point Park will be Baltimore County’s first Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design ( LEED ) Platinum-designed park project and will include:

A 16,000 square-foot community center with double court gym;

A 10,000 square-foot nautical-themed playground with boat climbing structure;

Two community-accessible activity rooms and concessions area;

Full-size synthetic turf field with LED lighting;

ADA-accessible fishing pier and kayak launch on Jones Creek; and

A scenic walking path.

“This project presents a unique opportunity to provide a quality recreation amenity aimed at servicing one of our older communities while fostering synergy with one of the newest economic drivers in the region,” said Bob Smith, director of recreation and parks.

Located on a portion of what was once one of the world's largest steel-producing and shipbuilding companies, the park will pay homage to Bethlehem Steel’s industrial and cultural heritage. The integration of a historic beam as part of the park's signage will be a reminder of Bethlehem Steel's vital role in the region's history.

“We are especially thrilled that this new park will also honor and help preserve the storied legacy of the former Sparrows Point Steel Mill and the men and women who worked here,” said Aaron Tomarchio, executive vice president of corporate affairs.

To support the approximately $25 million project, Baltimore County has secured $10 million in grant funding, including $3 million in Federal HUD Community Project Funding, $3 million from the state of Maryland, and $4 million in Maryland Program Open Space funding.

The park design will also emphasize environmental preservation, with nearly half of the waterfront site dedicated to maintaining the natural beauty of the area, including significant forest tracts and protective buffers along wetlands and the shoreline.

Sparrows Point Park is expected to be completed in late 2024.