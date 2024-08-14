Baltimore County officials work to reverse years of rec and parks neglect

It’s been ten years since Baltimore County built a new recreation center.

Until now.

A $12 million rec center opened last week in Middle River and officials said there’s more to come.

The grand opening had a traditional ribbon cutting but this is not your father’s rec center. For one thing, they now call it a RAC, which stands for Recreation Activity Center.

The center, which is next to Glenmar Elementary School, has a full-sized gym, a stage, a sound system, movie screens and six multipurpose rooms.

County Recreation and Parks Director Bob Smith, who worked his way up through the ranks in the department, said one his first full time jobs was in a rec center.

“I was going to say in a center like this, but we don’t have any centers like this until today,” Smith said.

“This is a pretty awesome new amenity,” said County Executive Johnny Olszewski.

He said it’s what comes from his administration spending nearly $220 million on rec and parks after years of neglect.

Delegate Carl Jackson, a Democrat who represents Middle River said, “As one who benefited from a rec center as a youth, I know the power of what this building is going to do.”

Olszewski said nine new facilities will open in the county within the next year including a RAC for Rosedale and a skateboard park for Hazelwood.

“We have changing demographics,” said Councilman Mike Ertel. “Kids need more to do.”

The Middle River RAC also features murals on its walls that feature the area’s history of flight and aeronautics. It is near the Martin State Airport and the Glenn L. Martin Maryland Aviation Museum.