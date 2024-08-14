© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Baltimore County officials work to reverse years of rec and parks neglect

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By John Lee
Published August 14, 2024 at 12:13 PM EDT
Former Baltimore County Councilwoman Cathy Bevins, joined by other officials, cuts the ribbon on the Middle River RAC. Photo by John Lee/WYPR.
1 of 4  — Ribbon cut.jpg
Former Baltimore County Councilwoman Cathy Bevins, joined by other officials, cuts the ribbon on the Middle River RAC.
John Lee / WYPR
Grand opening of the Middle River Recreation Activity Center on August 7, 2024. Photo by John Lee/WYPR.
2 of 4  — MR outside.jpg
Grand opening of the Middle River Recreation Activity Center on August 7, 2024.
John Lee / WYPR
The Middle River RAC gym. Photo by John Lee/WYPR.
3 of 4  — gym.jpg
The Middle River RAC gym.
John Lee / WYPR
Mural inside the Middle River RAC. Photo by John Lee/WYPR.
4 of 4  — mural.jpg
Mural inside the Middle River RAC.
John Lee / WYPR

It’s been ten years since Baltimore County built a new recreation center.

Until now.

A $12 million rec center opened last week in Middle River and officials said there’s more to come.

The grand opening had a traditional ribbon cutting but this is not your father’s rec center. For one thing, they now call it a RAC, which stands for Recreation Activity Center.

The center, which is next to Glenmar Elementary School, has a full-sized gym, a stage, a sound system, movie screens and six multipurpose rooms.

County Recreation and Parks Director Bob Smith, who worked his way up through the ranks in the department, said one his first full time jobs was in a rec center.

“I was going to say in a center like this, but we don’t have any centers like this until today,” Smith said.

“This is a pretty awesome new amenity,” said County Executive Johnny Olszewski.

He said it’s what comes from his administration spending nearly $220 million on rec and parks after years of neglect.

Delegate Carl Jackson, a Democrat who represents Middle River said, “As one who benefited from a rec center as a youth, I know the power of what this building is going to do.”

Olszewski said nine new facilities will open in the county within the next year including a RAC for Rosedale and a skateboard park for Hazelwood.

“We have changing demographics,” said Councilman Mike Ertel. “Kids need more to do.”

The Middle River RAC also features murals on its walls that feature the area’s history of flight and aeronautics. It is near the Martin State Airport and the Glenn L. Martin Maryland Aviation Museum.
Tags
WYPR News Baltimore CountyBaltimore County Executive Johnny OlszewskiBaltimore Recreation and Parksparks
John Lee
John Lee is a reporter for WYPR covering Baltimore County. @JohnWesleyLee2
See stories by John Lee
Related Content
Load More