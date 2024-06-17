Cherry Hill joins Purpose Built Communities

Baltimore’s Cherry Hill neighborhood—-one of the nation’s first planned redlined communities—- has faced many challenges since its founding in the 1940s. The area, situated just south of downtown, recently integrated into Purpose Built Communities, a nationwide non-profit. Local leaders are optimistic that it can help improve the neighborhood.

They say two recent events will expedite the community’s transformation plan.

One, is the passing of the ENOUGH Act, a state bill aimed at ending concentrated poverty.

The other is its integration into Purpose Built Communities, which takes a comprehensive approach to revitalize struggling neighborhoods.

“It's not enough to improve or replace a single aspect of a struggling neighborhood,” said CEO Carol Naughton. Instead, Purpose Built takes a systematic approach focusing on education, affordable housing, community wellness and economic vitality. She highlighted success stories across the country.

Naughton pointed to East Lake, a neighborhood outside of Atlanta. In 1995, East Lake had a crime rate 18 times the national average, but by 2020, it had attracted $175 million in new investments. The community opened its first supermarket in 2001 and transformed from a public housing development in 1970 to a mix of 550 townhouses, villas and apartments.

“We want to help people achieve the goals that they've set on their schedule and not rush in and just say ‘hi, we're from Atlanta and we're here to help,’” Naughton said, adding that communities must seek assistance willingly.

According to Cherry Hill Strong, the neighborhood hosts the city’s largest concentration of public housing. The 2020 transformation plan aims to introduce high-quality mixed-income housing and enhance transportation options, aligning with community goals.

On June 23, Cherry Hill residents will have access to the city’s free bus service, the Charm City Circulator. Zeevelle "Z" Nottingham-Lemon, the founding executive director of Cherry Hill Strong called it a positive development, noting an irony that has stood out to residents.

“For many years, circulators have been housed in Cherry Hill. Members of the community have suffered the ill effects of the pollution, but have not had the advantage of being able to ride the free bus into the economic center of the city. So we are excited for this change. It’s long overdue, but we are happy for it, and welcome the circulator.”