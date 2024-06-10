Olszewski defends cost of new Baltimore County office building

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski is defending his administration’s purchase of an office building. The cost of that building has more than doubled and County Council members are steamed that they weren’t told about that.

The building at 305 Washington Avenue in Towson cost $5,857,677 when it was purchased last year.

“This is going to be a facility that meets the needs of Baltimore County for decades to come,” Olszewski said.

Council Chairman Izzy Patoka said they were told the building was move in ready. But it turns out the building needs repairs and renovations of nearly $7.5 million, more than doubling the cost of the purchase.

“It seems as though the Baltimore County Council was on a need to know basis, only being informed when a budget year appropriation or end of fiscal year action was needed,” Patoka said during a budget meeting in May.

Olszewski said his administration did keep the Council Council in the loop about the escalating costs.

Olszewski said, “Baltimore County will continue to be transparent with our council partners throughout the renovation process, throughout the move in process, on both this particular issue but also on all issues.”

But last week, Baltimore County Inspector General Kelly Madigan released a report that showed that the administration had not informed the council about another matter involving the amending of a contract, increasing its cost by more than $40 million dollars.

County Administrative Officer D’Andrea Walker said it was an oversight and that the administration will notify the council.

Olszewski said the Washington Avenue building will house various county agencies.

“This is a building that’s going to host the Department of Corrections, Economic and Workforce Development, Homeland Security, Emergency Management, our Office of Law, part of our Police Department, our Recreation and Parks Department,” Olszewski said.

Since Olszewski took office in 2019, the number of county employees has grown from 8,089 to 8,812, an increase of almost 9%.

Olszewski said they are needed positions.

“County government had been gutted prior to us coming into office,” Olszewski said.