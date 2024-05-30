Baltimore County selling Historic Perry Hall Mansion for $5,000

Baltimore County has found a buyer for the Perry Hall mansion, a building that played a key role in the founding of the American Methodist Church, but in recent years has been empty and a financial drain on the county.

The county bought the home and four acre property in 2001 for $335,000. Since then, it has spent more than $1 million to keep the old building from falling apart. The county has never used it for anything.

“To date, from 2013 until now, property management routinely inspects the facility and has completed over 100 building-related work orders to continue to stabilize the structure,” Deborah Shindle, the chief of the county’s property management department told the County Council on Tuesday.

After looking for years for a buyer, one has been found. Harford Building LLC plans to purchase the property for $5,000.

Councilman David Marks, who represents Perry Hall, supports the sale.

Marks said, “As much as I would love for the county to own this building, this is a case where I think the private sector can do it better.”

The county will also give the company a $250,000 grant to go towards renovations.

The company plans to turn Perry Hall Mansion into a bed and breakfast that can also host small events.

It also has agreed to open the home for public viewing several times a year.

“I believe that a private owner can help restore it to its former glory in time for Perry Hall’s 250th anniversary in 2025,” Marks said.

In 1784, there was a gathering at the home to plan a conference in Baltimore which gave birth to the American Methodist Church.