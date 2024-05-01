Thiru Vignarajah endorses Sheila Dixon for Baltimore City mayor

Baltimore Mayoral Candidate Thiru Vignarajah has endorsed his opponent Sheila Dixon for Baltimore City mayor ahead of this month’s Democratic primary.

The endorsement came during a surprise announcement in Fells Point.

Vignarajah has positioned himself as an “alternative” to the Baltimore political class, including both Dixon and incumbent Mayor Brandon Scott.

With his endorsement, Vignarajah is pulling out of the race.

The endorsement further solidifies Dixon’s reputation as a candidate who is “hard on crime”; Vignarajah is a former federal and city prosecutor who now works in private practice. Last month, Dixon picked up the endorsement of Baltimore City’s State’s Attorney Ivan Bates and early this week Baltimore City’s Sheriff Sam Cogen threw his support behind Dixon.

Dixon served as Baltimore City mayor from 2007 through 2010 when she resigned as part of a plea deal over stolen gift cards for the poor. This election marks her third consecutive run for her former office: she ran in the Democratic primaries in 2016 and 2020 but lost to Catherine Pugh and Brandon Scott, respectively.

The most recent data from a survey conducted by the Baltimore Banner and the Goucher College Poll reports that Vignarajah had support from 11% of surveyed voters compared to 32% for Dixon and 40% for Scott.

Early voting in Maryland begins tomorrow and the primary will be held on May 14th.

This is a developing story and will be updated.