Top prosecutor endorses Dixon for Baltimore mayor

Baltimore City State’s attorney Ivan Bates is throwing his weight behind former mayor Sheila Dixon for Baltimore mayor in the May primary.

Both are Democrats.

Bates’ endorsement comes days after the attorney told the Sun that “philosophical differences” have emerged between him and current Mayor Brandon Scott, who is also running to keep his seat in the primary. Bates said he didn’t feel supported by Scott in the fight to change juvenile justice laws in Annapolis or on the citation docket.

“I need a partner,” Bates said last week. Scott accused Bates of playing “political games.”

Dixon endorsed Bates in his 2022 bid for lead prosecutor which he won against Marilyn Mosby.

The news of Bates’ endorsement of Dixon broke this morning on Fox45, the conservative-leaning local affiliate of the Sinclair Broadcasting Group. An hour later, Dixon’s campaign sent out an embargoed release telling reporters of the impending endorsement.

Both Dixon and Bates have given extensive interviews and town halls at the station. Dixon spent time teasing a run for office last summer on Fox45 before she officially launched her campaign in September. David Smith, the chairman of Sinclair Broadcasting Group, has given $100,000 to a Super PAC that is allowed to campaign in favor of Dixon although it cannot work directly with her campaign. That PAC is also funded by $100,000 from John Luetkemeyer of Continental Realty Corp. Smith is also now the co-owner of the Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore recorded a 20% drop in homicides in 2023. Despite that, both Dixon and Bates stress that Baltimoreans do not feel safe due to low-level quality of life crimes.

A Baltimore Banner poll from 10 months ago showed that Bates had the highest level of approval citywide among local leaders.

Dixon and Bates will hold a press conference about the endorsement at 11 a.m. from Dixon’s headquarters in Remington.

Meanwhile, Scott also picked up two very influential endorsements on Monday. U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, both Democrats, are putting their weight behind the incumbent. The trio has worked together extensively since the Key bridge collapse nearly two weeks ago, appearing together in near-daily press briefings and status updates.

