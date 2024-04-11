Mayor Brandon Scott has gained ground with voters over the last several months in Baltimore’s competitive Democratic mayoral primary race, according to a new survey from Goucher College Poll and The Baltimore Banner.

The race remains closely contested, but the gap has widened between Scott and former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon among likely Democratic voters, the poll found. In a little more than six months’ time, Scott’s favorability rating has surged by 18 percentage points as he seeks a second term — a sign that the dynamics of the race have shifted in his favor.

The approval rating of Scott’s job performance has also grown from about 37% this past fall to 46% now, while the percentage of city voters who disapprove of him has also lessened, from 56% to 47%.

About 40% of likely Democratic voters polled said they would reelect Scott for a second term as mayor, while 32% said they would support former Mayor Sheila Dixon, who finished second four years ago in a crowded Democratic contest. Meanwhile, 11% of respondents said they favored perennial candidate and former deputy attorney general of Maryland Thiru Vignarajah, and 3% said they would support businessman and entrepreneur Bob Wallace, who ran as an independent in 2020.

A breakdown of the new poll continues at The Baltimore Banner: Poll: Support surging for Mayor Scott in striking turnaround before primary

